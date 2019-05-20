Tripura MLA booked with rape, cheating woman

Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura has been booked for allegedly raping and deceiving a woman with the promise of marriage in West Tripura district. The MLA, however, denied the allegations and called it a conspiracy to malign him and his party.

The incident came to light when the victim, in her complaint with police on Sunday, accused the legislator of maintaining a relationship for four years but later refusing to tie the knot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Puneet Rastogi, Inspector General (Law and Order), Tripura Police, said, “We have received a complaint in this regard. The victim alleged that Dhananjoy Tripura was in a relationship with her for several years. The complaint is being examined and action will be taken accordingly.”

An officer from Mandai police station, on the condition of anonymity, said the victim had filed the complaint against the Raima Valley MLA against Sections 376 and 417 of the Indian Penal Code.

“In the FIR, the complainant said that she was socially engaged with the MLA. The accused allegedly maintained an intimate relationship with the woman and later denied to marry her. We have forwarded the complaint to the women police station at Agartala,” the officer said.

An FIR was later registered at East Agartala Women Police Station later on Sunday, Officer-in-Charge Mumtaz Hasina said.

The accused MLA, however, refuted the charges. “All of this is false. A false case was filed against me. This is a heinous plot by the opposition parties to damage my image and that of my party and the government,” he said, adding that he would move the Tripura High Court in this regard.

IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said he didn’t have enough information about the case to comment.

IPFT is the lone ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura. The two parties had formed the government winning 44 out of 60 seats in the state legislative assembly last year.