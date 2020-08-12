Tripura: Mistaking it for water, ASHA worker gives 10-month old sanitizer to drink

The infant was given sanitizer diluted with water to drink, his father has alleged

Mistaking it to be water, an ASHA worker gave sanitizer to a thirsty 10-month old after the infant was administered polio vaccine at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

The infant was taken to a government hospital after developing discomfort. His father on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the local police station.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Officer in-charge of Kumarghat police station Pradyut Dutta said Pintu Das, father of the child, lodged a complaint with the police station stating his infant son was given sanitizer diluted with water to drink after he was administered a shot of polio vaccine through injection.

“The ASHA worker named Pushpa Das was accused of giving sanitizer diluted with water to the child. We have registered a general diary entry in our police station and are investigating on the issue. It seems the ASHA worker wasn’t aware that the bottle she used had sanitizer in it instead of water. This appears to be a case of misunderstanding”, the official claimed.

Asked about health condition of the child, the police officer said the infant was taken for treatment at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. The child is now healthy and stable, he added.

Unakoti district Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saradindu Riyang was not available for comments on the issue.

