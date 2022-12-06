Two minors raped in four days in Tripura, 4 held: Police

Two minor girls, aged 13 and 15 years, were allegedly raped at two different places in Tripura, the police said on Tuesday, adding that four people were arrested on Monday following complaints from the survivors. While the 13-year-old was allegedly raped by her neighbour, the 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and two others, police said.

In the first case, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 23-year-old neighbour on December 1 in Dhalai district. After the girl lodged a complaint against the accused on December 5, the police said they lodged a case and charged him with rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second case, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 18-year-old boyfriend and two of his friends on December 4 while they went out to attend a programme in Gomati district. After the girl filed a complaint against all three accused, the police registered a case under Section 376 DA (gang rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

“All the accused were sent to court and investigations in both cases are on,” a senior official of the state police said.

Nearly five rape cases involving minors have been recorded in different parts of the state in the last two months.