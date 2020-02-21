Tripura: Man arrested for raping, murdering minor

As per preliminary reports, deep strangulation marks were also found on the victim’s throat and some injury marks were found on her private parts. As per preliminary reports, deep strangulation marks were also found on the victim’s throat and some injury marks were found on her private parts.

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and murdering a minor girl in a far-flung hamlet of Tripura’s Gomati district two days ago.

The accused was produced before a local court on Friday with the police requesting custody for six days to interrogate further. The court is yet to issue any order.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior police official said that the man was accused of the crime by the girl’s father. He also allegedly tried to dispose off the body and tamper with evidence, the official added.

“We arrested the accused yesterday and produced him before the Special District Court, Udaipur, Gomati. We have also sought six-day police custody. The court is yet to issue its order”, the official said.

The accused has been charged with abduction, rape, murder, tampering with evidence, under section 363, 376 (a), 376 (ab), 302 and section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

As per preliminary reports, deep strangulation marks were also found on the victim’s throat and some injury marks were found on her private parts.

