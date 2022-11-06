scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Minor boy apprehended for ‘murdering’ four members of his family in Tripura

Police sources said the boy allegedly used an axe to murder his grandfather, mother, aunt and 10-year-old sister. He later admitted to burying their bodies in a pit near the house.

tripura murderAssistant inspector general of police Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said the boy was absconding after the incident.

Tripura Police apprehended a boy, aged about 15, on Sunday morning hours after he allegedly hacked four of his family members to death in the state’s Dhalai district, officers said.

Sources with the police said the teenager allegedly used an axe to murder his 70-year-old grandfather, 32-year-old mother, an aunt aged 42, and his 10-year-old sister. He is also alleged to have played loud music while committing the murders to hide the victims’ screams. The boy later admitted to burying the bodies in a pit near the house.

Assistant inspector general of police Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said the boy was absconding after the incident. “However, we have detained him. We are yet to determine the motive behind the murder.”

The boy was addicted to watching television and loved crime investigation shows and online games, sources revealed. The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as suppression of evidence.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 03:08:34 pm
