Tripura minister’s personal security guard among three arrested with heroin

Tripura Police Thursday arrested three of its own personnel, including a minister’s personal guard after being caught in possession of narcotics worth Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested trio were arrested based on a tip-off, Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Police officer Bikramjit Shukla Das said, adding that they would be produced before a local court on Friday.

“We have arrested the three personnel based on a tip off that they were in a forest close to Kanchanpur. We have nabbed 148 small containers and heroin in their possession,” the SDPO said.

They were identified as Narottam Chakma, Dilip Kumar Chakma, both Tripura Police constables, and Sanjib Chakma, who is a rifleman in 8th battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), the state’s own counter-insurgency force

Among them, Dilip Kumar Chakma was identified as a personal security guard of Tripura minister for social welfare and social education Santana Chakma.

