Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury says section of media concocts stories out of personal vendetta

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Monday that a section of the media in the state was trying to peddle “fabricated” and “concocted” news.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day media skills development workshop in Agartala, Chowdhury said journalism is a noble profession but added that what a section of journalists practise in the Northeast state was not “true journalism”.

“Often people publish their views and illusions and spin a story and publish it in newspapers without thinking how it might cause social, political and domestic losses to people. This is beyond ethics, below the belt…. Making a remark about the chief minister, a minister or an eminent person, which is far from the truth…. Doing this out of a personal grudge or to satisfy someone else… cannot be called true journalism,” the minister said.

The minister said the BJP-led state government was pro-media citing the health insurance scheme and other welfare measures introduced for journalists.

According to Chowdhury, a section of the media is trying to find only faults in the government’s work out of personal vendetta. “Fault-finders will find faults [even] in paradise… As the fourth pillar of democracy, it’s not desirable [for the media] It is sad that a section of the media makes personal attacks for personal vendetta,” he said, appealing to journalists to “go ethical”.

Guest speakers including Baldeo Bhai Sharma, vice-chancellor of Chhattisgarh’s Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication, advised journalists to spread “positive news” about government schemes and programmes.

Meanwhile, Tripura Working Journalists Association general secretary Sunil Debnath said that a journalist with Syandan Patrika, a local daily, was assaulted on July 3 night and sustained head injuries. He demanded action against the attackers.

Earlier, the Tripura Assembly of Journalists said at least 39 journalists were assaulted in the past few years. Two journalists were killed in 2017.