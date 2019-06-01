Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman removed from Cabinet for alleged anti-party activities

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman was on Friday removed from the state Cabinet due to alleged anti-party activities. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his deputy Jishnu Dev Varma will oversee the ministry.

A notification issued by the Department of General Administration (Confidential and Cabinet) and signed by Chief Secretary (in charge) Kumar Alok read, “…the Governor of Tripura has on the advice of the Chief Minister been pleased to allocate with immediate effect to the Ministers, the business of the Government by assigning the charges held by Shri Sudip Roy Barman, Minister…… Shri Sudip Roy Barman ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministers.”

As the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on May 23, the Chief Minister had told reporters that the victory in his state was registered despite several “conspiracies hatches by the enemies inside the BJP”.

“Our own people had hatched conspiracies against us. There is no need to name them. Their names will come to the fore automatically. The party will take strict action against such people,” Deb had said.

Barman, who was often seen as a contender for the chief minister’s post, is a five-time MLA and a former Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. He had left the Congress which he led till 2016 and had joined the Trinamool Congress. He later defected to the BJP, months before the BJP-IPFT coalition government was formed.

Political observers said Barman’s defection to the saffron party was instrumental int he BJP’s meteoric rise to power in the state. Five other MLAs had joined the party along with him in 2017.