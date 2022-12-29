Tripura minister: We’ve given 17,687 regular jobs; last Left govt gave only 13,657

With the BJP-led Tripura government under fire from the Opposition over job creation, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Thursday that 41,949 jobs had been given the go-ahead till December 16 and that people had already got 24,033 of them in the past four and a half years.

“It is ridiculous that the Opposition parties accuse us of failing to provide government jobs. They gave 13,657 regular jobs in their last five-year tenure, while we have given 17,687 regular jobs till now. Finance concurrence was provided for a total of 41,949 positions,” he said.

Also Read | Day after quitting as BJP MLA, Tripura leader joins Congress

Of the 41,949 positions, 8,013 are contractual engagements, 1,329 die-in-harness jobs, and 5,879 fall under outsourced jobs and other categories. However, when asked about details of contractual and outsourced jobs given by the Left Front government, the minister said he did not have the figures ready for those categories.

The minister explained that jobs which could not be handed over yet include nearly 5,000 teaching jobs under the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura, 6,000 special executive jobs, 3,000 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) jobs and 1,000 police jobs.

“Finance concurrence means the jobs are confirmed. These jobs are in the pipeline. We gave finance concurrence to over 41,000 posts in the past five years. The Opposition doesn’t see this… The Congress and the Left, who were always opponents, have come close to each other and are blaming us over jobs,” Chowdhury said.

The minister also said “sky is the limit” and that the government would provide more jobs in future.

Later, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Nath, who also holds the education portfolio, said that 6,781 secondary and elementary education jobs were rolled out. Positions filled up in the higher education department include those of 10 principals of government degree colleges, 74 assistant professors and 57 lecturers in polytechnic colleges. Also filled were 10 law college lecturer posts and five assistant professor posts.

Advertisement

The minister said a handful of jobs are waiting to be given, including for 230 graduate teachers, 22 Kokborok teachers, one principal, four polytechnic principals, and six assistant professors at each of the Tripura Institutes of Technology and government-run B Ed colleges.

He said that over 300 posts of undergraduate teachers and graduate teachers were lying vacant because of a shortage of qualified candidates.

“Per capita annual average income depends on the prevailing economic situation of a state. In 2017-18, Tripura had a per capita income of Rs 1,11,151, which has now risen to Rs 1,58,382, which is higher than the national per capita income. It is indicative of our economic progress and the journey towards Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura,” the minister said. Gross State Development Product stood at Rs 43,715.8 crore in 2017-18, while it is now Rs 64,778.08 crore, he added.