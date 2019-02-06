Tripura minister injured in road accident amidst Road Safety Week

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was injured in a road accident on Wednesday amidst ‘Road Safety Week’ celebrations in front of the state secretariat.

Advertising

A duty officer from Tripura Police headquarters informed indianexpress.com that Jamatia’s official vehicle was on its way to the state secretariat around 12 noon today when a motorcyclist dashed on the vehicle and injured himself. The car sustained damage and the minister who was inside the vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

“The minister is being treated at ILS Hospital here. The motorcycle rider was known to be an Assam Rifles jawan from 99 Battalion of the paramilitary force,” the police informed.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in a serious condition. Medical officers on duty said his condition was being monitored.

Earlier in February this month, at a Road Safety Week event here, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said his government was working to reduce road mishaps and claimed such accidents had increased during the Left regime.

Advertising

Tripura accounted for the second highest road accidents after Assam in Northeast India in an earlier report.