Tripura: MHA talks tough as Bru repatriation hits deadlock, says camps can’t continue

As repatriation of Tripura’s Bru refugees is stuck in a deadlock, the Government of India has asserted that their camps can’t continue in the state anymore. A meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), state governments of Tripura, Mizoram and leaders of Bru refugees living in transit camps of Tripura was held at the state guest house in Agartala on Wednesday.

Advertising

After the meeting, MHA Special Secretary (Internal Security) A.P. Maheshwari told indianexpress.com that they listened to the apprehensions of Bru refugees and have assured them help in the repatriation process to Mizoram.

“Our stand is very clear that there will be no relief camps anymore in Tripura. Govt of India already finalized the scheme of resettlement in 2018 and we are honouring that. Govt of Mizoram is preparing for their return. They (Brus) have raised some apprehensions about security. We have assured to safeguard the security and human rights of every member of the Bru community. Developmental gaps which might be perceived will be addressed by best resources so that they can come at par with the rest of India,” the MHA Special Secretary informed.

He also said the Centre would provide assistance with the best possible resources to overcome developmental deficiencies in Mizoram and support skill development of Bru youths to bring them at par with other communities. However, he maintained that the repatriation agreement was signed by Bru leaders and it mandates them to return. “No relief camps can continue in Tripura anymore,” he added.

Advertising

Four Bru organisations joined the four-corner meeting today, including Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF), Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Coordination Committee (MBDPCC), Bru Tribal Development Society (BTDS) and Mizoram Bru Indigenous Democratic Movement (MBIDM).

MBDPF general secretary Bruno Msha told this publication that the majority of Bru refugees living in camps have demanded an Autonomous District Council (ADC) in Mizoram as one pre-condition to go back.

“We signed the repatriation agreement with the Centre. But entire population in the camps have said they want an ADC. They feel ADC is a final solution to their problems – once and for all. If they don’t want to return, they will have to face the problems in the times to come,” he said.

Asked how the MHA representatives reacted to their demands, Bruno said, “Since it is a political demand, he can’t make a final decision. These will be resolved through the political process. He also said the Bru leaders would soon prepare a memorandum and submit a representation before the MHA for reconsidering demands in the context of repatriation.”

MBIDM spokesperson Achaksa Bru, who appeared visibly dissatisfied, said, “We have been living the camp life in Tripura for the last 22 years with thousands of plights. We want to go back. But we need an ADC in Mizoram for our own safety and security. The Government of India officials were not ready to listen to us.”

At least 37,000 people from the Bru community fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic strife in 1997. They took shelter in six makeshift relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district. 22 years on, 32,000 of them still live in these relief camps here.

Around 5,000 refugees returned in eight phases of repatriation held till today. In the ongoing ninth phase of repatriation, which started from October 3, 329 persons have returned so far. Residents of the refugee camps sent a memorandum to Mizoram Home Minister via North Tripura district magistrate on September 30 that they are reluctant to return under the present conditions.