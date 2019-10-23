Tripura medical prof suspended for post against CAB, CM Biplab Deb

The Tripura government has suspended a senior faculty of the state’s biggest medical college over his tweet opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and a Facebook post criticising a remark by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Kaushik Chakraborty (39), assistant professor at Agartala Government Medical College, was placed under suspension on Monday, under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. He was issued a memorandum by the state Health Department on August 2 over “objectionable remarks against the CAB” on social media, “which will definitely create a rift among the communities in the state”.

The notice also stated that Chakraborty has “obliquely criticized the CM of Tripura by making derogatory remarks on social media which is unbecoming of a public servant”.

In his response, dated August 17, Chakraborty sought copies of his allegedly objectionable posts, which were not provided by the government in its first notice.

On August 31, the department sent another notice, with the screenshots attached.

Chakraborty’s February 10 tweet stated: “I’m a proud Indian citizen frm #Tripura & oppose #CitizenshipAmendmentBill as it would alter vulnerable demography in NE India & create unwanted tensions betwn many communities. On this issue I m with @PradyotManikya to protect interests of legal citizens over illegal immigrants,” referring to former state Congress chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.

On the CM, Chakraborty had posted on Facebook on May 2018: “Dear Biplab da (brother), there is no Nobel prize for making absurd comments. So, please do not make a Constitutional post a laughing stock of the entire country…”

Chakraborty was criticising Deb’s remark that Rabindranath Tagore had “returned his Nobel” protesting British atrocities.

In response to the September 11 notice, Chakraborty stated he wrote the posts in his personal capacity, as a “free citizen of a free country. However, if those comments caused any harm to anybody unintentionally, I tender my sincere apologies.”

In the suspension order, the department rejected the explanation and said it reflected “arrogance”. Disciplinary proceedings will now be initiated against him, the order stated.

Meghalaya CM meets Shah, discusses CAB

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed his concerns regarding the CAB, an official statement from Sangma’s office said.

Sangma and Shah also discussed “matters related to the Amendment to the Sixth Sche-dule”, the statement said. —ENS