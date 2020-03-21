Tripura market association holds ‘gaumata puja’ to ward off coronavirus

A yajna or holy pyre was also lit up as part of the ritual. (Source: Getty Images/Representational) A yajna or holy pyre was also lit up as part of the ritual. (Source: Getty Images/Representational)

Five days after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised the ‘gaumutra party’, a market association in Tripura held ‘gaumata puja’ to ward off coronavirus on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Maharajganj no.2 stall Bazaar secretary and priest Gautam Shil informed that the ‘puja’ involved seven cows and was conducted to save Indians from the impact of COVID-19. A yajna or holy pyre was also lit up as part of the ritual.

“We have held Brahma Sitla Kali Shani Puja today as per our tradition since last three decades. But a deadly disease called coronavirus is afflicting different countries this year. All members of our trader association decided to organize gaumata puja to ward off this disease. We want to tell the world that believers of all religions should follow their own faiths to resist this epidemic,” Shil said.

He further said he hoped that ‘gaumata puja’ will gain popularity across the country in future.

“We are from Hindu samaj and we believe gaumata puja will save all Indians. We have 13 festivals in 12 months. We believe these customs and hope this puja will gain popularity across the country”, he said.

Tripura, which has screened over 68,000 people for coronavirus so far, has kept 117 under surveillance in home quarantine. Meanwhile, 28 others were released after the mandatory 14-day incubation period passed, without them showing any suspicious symptoms.

The state government, three days ago, had imposed Section 144 across all eight districts of Tripura and ordered to cancel all events of mass gathering to minimise the risk of possible spread of the pandemic.

