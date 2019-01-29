Tripura: Manik Sarkar’s vehicle halted while en route to district tour

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI (M) leader Manik Sarkar Tuesday faced resistance from a group of protesters who raised slogans like ‘Manik Sarkar Go Back’ during a tour to Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhalai district Superintendent of Police Sudipta Das said that a group of 40 people halted Sarkar’s vehicle at Hadukolok Para, 90 km away from Agartala, around 12:30 PM today.

“They chanted some slogans and obstructed his way. Police cleared the protesters and Manik Sarkar went to Ambassa CPI (M) party office where the protesters again raised some slogans. However, there was no tension and police intervened in both incidents,” the official said.

Condemning the incident, Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Chaudhury said he would raise the issue in the Lok Sabha as it is an infringement of democratic rights of opposition parties.

“Some hooligans have halted the vehicle of Manik Sarkar while he was travelling from Agartala to Ambassa this afternoon. They chanted slogans and tried to mar a political rally at Ambassa where he later joined”, Chaudhury told reporters.

A statement from CPI (M) state committee condemned the incident and said Sarkar visited Ambassa to join a political rally and meet people suffering from hunger at Govindabari and adjoining villages in Longtraivalley sub-division of Dhalai district.

“Manik Sarkar’s vehicle was halted by a group of BJP backed hooligans at Hadukolok Para. Police removed the protesters the spot but they returned in front of Ambassa CPI (M) party office. They raised slogans of ‘Manik Sarkar Go Back’ and tried to jeopardize a political rally scheduled at the spot. However, the rally was held and he joined it,” the statement issued said.

In November last year, Sarkar’s convoy was obstructed on his way back to Agartala from a November revolution anniversary rally at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district. The vehicle of CPI (M) MLA Niranjan Choudhury, who joined Sarkar in the rally, was badly damaged in an ensuing assault.