Tripura man lynched on suspicion of being cattle thief

A 36-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion of being a cattle thief in Tripura’s Dhalai district late Tuesday night, police said.

Advertising

The incident took place in Manyakumar Para, a remote tribal village in Dhalai district’s Raishyabari area, Deputy Inspector General Arindam Nath told indianexpress.com. The deceased has been identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura.

A duty officer from the state police headquarters later informed that Budhi was learnt to have entered a cattle shed of a local villager. On spotting him who purportedly tried to loot, owners of the cowshed raised an uproar and eventually he was caught by nearby villagers.

“We were told by some of the local people that few villagers caught Budhi while he was trying to flee. The angry mob beat him black and blue. A team of police personnel from Raishyabari police station received information about the issue and rescued him around 12 midnight. He was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries early morning today,” the duty officer informed.

Advertising

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Police declined to divulge further information saying more details can only be confirmed after the post-mortem results arrive.

Tripura Gau Raksha Bahini president Murtaja Uddin Chowdhury said strict punishment should be awarded to cattle thieves. However, he said people should not take law in their hands and allow the police to take due action in such cases.

In 2018, Tripura’s ruling BJP-IPFT government began implementing the ‘Tripura Lynching/Violence/Mob Violence Compensation Scheme, 2018’ for the assistance of victims. The state cabinet decided to implement the law taking a cue from the 2018 Supreme Court order where the apex court had directed all state governments to frame a rule for implementing the scheme within one month.

According to mob violence compensation rules, the state government should pay Rs. 4 lakh to families of people who die in mob violence, Rs 2 lakh to those with 80 per cent injuries, Rs. 1 lakh in case of 40-80 per cent injuries, Rs 95 thousand for those who sustained damage in their ‘pucca’ houses or ships, Rs 50 thousand for damages in ‘kutchha’ houses or shops etc.