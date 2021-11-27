Tripura man kills two minor daughters, three others in ‘fit of rage’

A forty-year-old man killed five persons including his two minor daughters in Tripura’s Khowai district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Tripura Police said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of Tripura Police said Pradip Debroy (40), a resident of Ramchandraghat area in Khowai district, killed his two minor daughters – Aditi (1) and Mandira (7) – with an iron rod in a fit of rage. He allegedly assaulted his wife and injured her but she managed to flee.

“After his brother, Amalesh Debroy, approached Pradip and asked him to open the door, the latter also attacked and killed him. Pradip then attacked Krishna Das – a passer-by who was travelling in an auto-rickshaw – and killed him on the spot. Krishna’s son, Karmavir, escaped with injuries,” the official added.

Getting reports of the incident, the official said, Satyajit Mallick, a duty officer from the nearby police station, rushed to the spot and found Pradip roaming with an iron rod in his hand. Mallick tried to stop him but Pradip allegedly hit him on the head and pierced the officer’s skull.

Pradip was finally overpowered after an additional police force reached the spot. A case was booked at Khowai Police Station and Pradip was produced before a local court on Saturday.

However, the police are still unsure about the motive behind Pradip’s killing spree. “The motive is still unclear. He didn’t have any history of psychological problems. We are investigating the matter,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Duty Officer Mallick, who was suffering from blood loss, was rescued and taken to Khowai district hospital. Mallick, Pradip’s wife and Karmavir were referred to Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital in Agartala as their situation was critical.

The police officer later died while he was being operated on. The two other patients are under treatment and their health condition is reportedly stable.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter and condoled the death of the police official and all others in the freak attack.

“Deeply shocked at the martyrdom of Satyajit Mallick, second officer of Khowai police station in the attack of a mad miscreant in the lines of honest duty. Praying for peace of his soul and of all those who died in the incident. I extend my condolences to all bereaved family members. Praying to God for speedy recovery of all injured persons,” he tweeted.