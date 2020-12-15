Tripura man found hugging wife he killed three days ago, arrested

The accused was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. He was later shifted to Agartala for treatment.

A 38-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife in a fit of age three days ago and hugged her lifeless body for hours, was arrested from his home in South Tripura district.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Soumya Debbarma said the man, identified as Soumitra Reang, made country liquor to earn a living.

“The accused was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. He was later shifted to Agartala for treatment. We shall produce him before the court once he is discharged,” the officer said.

The incident, which took place at Killamura Reang Para village in the Belonia sub-division of South district, is believed to be the fallout of a fortnight of quarrels between Soumitra and his 30-year-old wife Sandhya Rani Murasingh.

Police suspect that Soumitra got into a fight with his wife over liquor preparation on December 12 and stabbed her to death in a moment of fury.

The accused was later found lying next to his dead wife on his bed, hugging her, as police moved in on being informed by his neighbours.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Tripura topped all states in crimes against women in 2010, with 46.5 percent such cases registered that year. However, seven years on, the number came down significantly, pushing the state down to 14th in the NCRB report.

The NCRB released its 2017 report in October last year. The reports thereafter are still awaited.

