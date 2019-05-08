Tripura man, booked for spreading rumours about Biplab Deb, claims his house gutted

The ancestral house of a man, booked for purportedly spreading fake news about Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on social media, caught fire Monday in Gomati district, about 100 km from Agartala, police said today.

On Tuesday, Paul took to Facebook and accused BJP supporters of torching his house, for ‘protesting against vulgar practices of BJP’.

“My ancestral house at Jatanbari was burnt for protesting against vulgar practices of BJP, I got the news today, my mother and younger brother were kidnapped by BJP hooligans on (April) 29 night. There is no news of my family till now,” he wrote.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Amarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uttam Banik said, “There has been a fire incident at the house of Anupam Paul at Jatanbari. But the entire house was not gutted. The kitchen caught fire. There is no complaint about it till now. We have registered a general diary entry.” The police added there has been no complaint filed regarding the alleged kidnappings.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha denied allegations that his party supporters were involved in the fire incident and accused Paul of being paid to malign the party.

Paul is among several booked for spreading fake news on social media that the chief minister was getting divorced. He was booked with charges of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy against the chief minister and has been absconding for the past 11 days. Three other persons have been arrested in the fake news case till now.

Earlier, in 2018, Paul was named in an FIR for purportedly terming former chief minister Manik Sarkar a ‘thief’ and ‘beggar’ on social media. He was also accused of posting morphed images of Sarkar, former state Congress president Birajit Sinha and Rose Valley Group chairman Goutam Kundu in different cases.