Tripura Police arrests man for burning woman alive

A day after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, the police Thursday arrested her brother-in-law in connection with the crime.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Robert Darlong said that Anumita Sarkar was purportedly burnt to death by her in-laws in Brajendranagar village. “Matilal Sarkar, the father of the deceased, has registered an FIR with us accusing the in-laws of murder. The woman was found dead with burn injuries at her in-laws’ residence on Wednesday”, the official informed.

Tapas Choudhury, 28, identified as the brother-in-law of the deceased was arrested and charged with murder under section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He works in a Self-Help Group and allegedly murdered the woman when her husband, an ice cream vendor, was out for work.

Tripura reported the highest rate of crime against women at 46.5 per cent in 2010. However, the figures came down dramatically in 2017 as the state figured 14th in terms of crimes against women as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.