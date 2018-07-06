Tripura lynching prime accused among three held: cops

Sukanta Chakraborty (33) was lynched by a mob on June 28 in a crowded market in Kalachhara area of South Tripura. (Representational Image) Sukanta Chakraborty (33) was lynched by a mob on June 28 in a crowded market in Kalachhara area of South Tripura. (Representational Image)

Three people were arrested on Thursday in the case of a public announcer’s lynching in Tripura last month, police said.

“Three fresh arrests have been made, including the prime accused Sunil Mohan Tripura. Total arrests in the case are now seven,” said KV Sreejesh, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

The arrests came a day after the Tripura Police suspended four personnel as it progressed in the probe into the lynching of Sukanta Chakraborty, a 33-year-old announcer hired by authorities to dispel rumours, in Sabroom sub-division of South Tripura district.

Chakraborty was lynched by a mob on June 28 in a crowded market in Kalachhara area after a few youths confronted the government announcement team and said they did not know the “real” situation in the villages where “child abductors were really present”.

A senior police officer part of the investigations said, “Sunil Mohan Tripura (20) is the main accused according to us because in the video footage we have obtained of the lynching, this man is seen hitting Chakraborty right from the beginning to the end. He was the main attacker.” The officer said that Sunil is learnt to have been working as a labourer.

