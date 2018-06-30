Own anti-rumour drive hit by lynching, Tripura Police and district admin reach out to communities

Police are yet to make any headway in the third lynching on June 28 in the state. (Representational) Police are yet to make any headway in the third lynching on June 28 in the state. (Representational)

Having seen three separate incidents of lynching in the course of a day over rumours of child-lifting, including of one person who had been hired by the district administration to dispel the rumours, the Tripura Police has started intensive community engagement programmes in cooperation with the district administration in the sensitive pockets.

Police said eight people had been arrested for the lynchings on June 28. Four have been held for the killing of 36-year-old Sukanta Chakraborty, hired by the administration to make announcements against the rumours, who was accompanied by a government official when he was attacked by a mob in Kalachhara in South Tripura district. The others have been held over the lynching earlier that day of a woman in Sipahijhala district, whose name and age have not been disclosed.

Also Read | Hawker from Uttar Pradesh killed over suspicion of ‘child-lifting’

Police are yet to make any headway in the third lynching on June 28 in the state, in West Tripura, killing a hawker from Uttar Pradesh, 30-year-old Zahir Khan. Three people accompanying him were injured in the attack. A senior official said they were in “the process of identifying the accused”.

Rumours regarding child-lifters being on the move had spread across several parts of the state after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found on the night of June 26 in West Tripura district, where two days later Khan was killed. A rumour had spread in the area that the boy’s kidneys were missing, but the next day Chief Minister Biplab Deb — who visited the boy’s family — cited the post-mortem report to clarify that the kidney claim was only a rumour.

J S Meena, Superintendent of Police of South Tripura district, said that Chakraborty was attacked when he was making announcements at a crowded market place that people should not believe in rumours being spread on social media. The government official and a driver who were with him were also attacked but survived.

The team had held two such meetings in the Sabroom sub-division and was addressing a third when Chakraborty was assaulted by a gathering of around 2,000-odd people. “We are investigating every possible angle, even conspiracy,” Meena said. The BJP has claimed that CPM men had instigated the accused.

The SP said they had intensified police patrolling following the incident, and that the situation was improving. “Now rumours are dying. Police teams are talking to people and advising them against believing rumours. Ajit Pratap Singh, SP, West Tripura district, said they were reaching out to the public through announcements against rumour-mongering. “Also, under the community policing programme of Tripura Police, ‘Prayaas’, we are engaging with the community and conducting meetings with people in interior areas and advising them against rumours,” Singh said.

At least 15 ‘sabhas’, or sessions with locals, had been held in the past few days, Singh said. Suspension of the mobile Internet had helped, local police officials said. Officials in other district administrations said that the infrastructure in place under ‘Prayaas’, which has been running for eight years now, was proving useful. K V Sreejesh, IGP (Law and Order) said, “We are campaigning extensively. We have also reached out to and counseled a few minors and teenagers, who we found were posting and forwarding certain kind of posts of social media.”

Adding that they had made arrests of some people over spreading rumours, he said the situation was under control and hoped normalcy would return soon.

The lynchings in Tripura follow the killing on June 8 of two people in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district over suspicion of being child abductors. The Assam Police had later cracked down on those posting ‘inflammatory’ or ‘hateful comments’ on social media and arrested at least 40 people across the state.

“Apart from the legal steps, we also counseled several youths to not misuse social media and started community policing programmes,” a senior Assam Police officer said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd