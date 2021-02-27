Tripura lorry driver beaten to death, murder case registered

Some firemen spotted the injured driver and shifted him to a local hospital.

A 55-year-old lorry driver was beaten to death, purportedly by some unidentified persons, in Tripura on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at Lalcherri area of Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district around 8.30 pm.

Speaking to reporters, the police said the driver, Pradip Debnath, left his hometown Teliamura in Khowai district, on his lorry (registration number AAS01DD4496) for Assam on Friday evening. On reaching Lalcherri area, some unidentified persons stopped his vehicle and asked him to get out of it.

They then started beating him, reasons of which are still unknown.

Later, some firemen spotted the injured driver and shifted him to a local hospital.

The crime spot was nearly four kilometres away from Ambassa police station.

Speaking about a case registered with the Ambassa police station, an official said, “Generally, Ambassa National Highway is the route to Assam. Perhaps, the deceased took the route of Lalcherri due to some construction problems on the National Highway. We came to know that he had Rs 40,000 cash with him, but we didn’t find anything. A case under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”

He added that Debnath had severe head and ear injuries. More details will be revealed after postmortem on Saturday.

Ambassa Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashish Dasgupta said, “We have started an investigation to identify the assailants and the reasons behind the incident.”

Earlier in December, 2020, a 21-year-old youth, suspected of theft, died after being allegedly lynched by an unruly mob near Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital in Agartala. Tripura hogged the limelight in 2018 too with a series of mob lynching over rumours of child kidnappers.