Tripura: Live ammunition found near Indo-Bangla border

Thirteen rounds of live .303 rifle cartridges were recovered from near Srimantapur Border Check post in Sonamura of Sepahijala district, 50 km from here, police said on Saturday.

Sonamura Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Soubhik Dey said one Abu Salem found the cartridges inside an unused toilet of the check post, following which he alerted a local shop keeper. However, the police are investigating the authenticity of his claims.

“The BSF personnel detained the person after they received information about the recovery of the ammunition. He was handed over to us after preliminary interrogation,” the SDPO said.

Police are also contemplating to produce him before a local court and plead remand for five days.

A BSF official, on the condition of anonymity, said the recovered cartridges aren’t the ones that are used by the security forces. “We are trying to find out where these ammunitions came from and who left them there”, the SDPO informed.

Srimantapur is an Indian village that borders with Comilla district of Bangladesh.