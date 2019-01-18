Tripura Left tribal body demands judicial probe, blames BJP for Madhabbari clashes

Tripura Rajya Ganamukti Parishad (GMP) Friday demanded a judicial enquiry on police firing at citizenship bill protesters at Madhabbari in West Tripura. The Parishad also accused ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be responsible behind the incident.

“This is an example of severe human rights violation. A section of BJP supporters joined police personnel in attacking the protesters”, Tripura Ganamukti Parishad president and Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Chaudhury told a press conference in Agartala this evening.

He said that a delegation of Ganamukti Parishad including Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chairperson Radhacharan Debbarma today visited Madhabbari where clashes erupted between citizenship amendment bill protesters and security personnel.

“We were told by local people that policemen halted an ambulance and beat up injured protesters. This is unprecedented. Picketers were fired upon while they were fleeing. There was a deep-rooted conspiracy to disrupt peace and tranquillity”, Chaudhury said.

TTAADC chairperson Radhacharan Debbarma said the Citizenship Amendment Bill is very dangerous for people in the North Eastern states.

“BJP, IPFT are trying to blame CPI (M) leaders over Madhabbari clashes to hide utter failure of state government in containing the situation”, Debbarma said. He claimed that BJP was entirely responsible for the Madhabbari incident.