Left Front delegation meets Tripura chief secretary, seeks all-party meet to stop post-poll violence

A delegation of the Left Front comprising CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Left Front convener Narayan Kar and leaders of RSP and Forward Bloc Wednesday met Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and alleged that at least 147 incidents of major violence have occurred before during and after the recently held bypolls in four Assembly segments of the state. They also submitted details of 99 cases to the top official.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, Tripura Left Front convener Narayan Kar said extensive pre-planned post poll violence was let loose by RSS-led BJP across the state. Kar also alleged that the attacks were conspired by the higher-ups of the state government and BJP stalwarts.

“The attacks include murderous assaults on people irrespective of age, be it children, veterans or women; arson, throwing bombs, stone pelting, ransacking to name a few. These attacks aren’t limited to political attacks. Common people, policemen, health workers etc are facing the brunt of such attacks,” Kar said.

He reiterated the Left parties’ allegations of a fake mandate which led Chief Minister Manik Saha to victory through false voting and said a section of the state police is hand in gloves with miscreants and have either not registered complaints or slapped false cases on innocent people.

“The state government introduced the Tripura Victim Compensation Scheme in 2018. Why wasn’t compensation rolled out for the people whose houses, shops and properties were damaged in political violence since the bypoll results were announced,” Kar said.

The Left parties also said the police should take suo moto cognizance of any case of violence and said irrespective of FIRs, stringent measures should be taken against offenders. The delegation also sought the Chief Secretary to hold an all party meeting at the local level and ensure peace is maintained.

On the incidents of alleged violence, Narayan Kar said people are “waking up and resisting” adding that attacks and assaults can’t be tolerated anymore.

“These can’t be tolerated anymore. People have to wake up, resist. Things can’t be let loose in the hands of miscreants and goons. This is enough,” he said.

On a similar note, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said whilst his party doesn’t want people to take law in their hands, he said he is concerned that people might do so in self-defense if the administrative inaction doesn’t stop.

“When people will have their backs to the walls, there might be an explosion,” Chaudhury said. His comments were in sync with similar statements made earlier this month, where he said a Sri Lanka-like situation may erupt in Tripura, if people lost their patience.

As per the Left Front’s claims, the incidents of alleged violence include 15 in Sepahijala district, 22 in South Tripura, two in North Tripura, one in Unakoti district, seven in Khowai, 67 in West Tripura and 33 in Dhalai.

The Left parties also announced to hold a protest on July 2 at Paradise Chowmuhani over the alleged BJP misrule. The Left memorandum came in the heels of similar allegations made by Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman, who Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha seeking his intervention to ensure post poll violence is controlled and proper compensation is rolled out to the affected families.

The bypolls were held in Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly segments in West Tripura, Dhalai and North Tripura districts of the state on June 23. BJP emerged victorious in three of the seats on June 26 (counting day) while Congress won from the Agartala seat, where MLA Sudip Roy Barman managed to hold his home turf for the last 24 years.