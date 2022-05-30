Tripura Left Front fields CPM, Forward Bloc candidates for June 23 Assembly bypolls

The Opposition Left Front in Tripura on Monday declared its candidates for the bypolls in four Assembly segments scheduled for June 23. Three of them are CPM leaders and the other candidate is from the Forward Bloc.

The candidates are CPM leaders Krishna Majumder (Agartala seat), Anjan Das (Surma) and Shailendra Chandra Nath (Jubarajnagar) and the Forward Bloc’s Raghunath Sarkar (Town Bardowali).

“I appeal to the voters to vote for the Left Front candidates to give a befitting reply to the four years of misrule under the BJP-IPFT government,” Left Front convener Narayan Kar told reporters at the party’s state headquarters in Agartala while announcing the candidates.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, RSP leader Gopal Das, CPI leader Ranjit Majumder and Paresh Chandra Sarkar of the Forward Bloc were also present at the press conference.

The Left leaders appealed to the chief electoral officer to assure cent per cent webcasting of the polling and ensure adequate central paramilitary forces to be deployed in all the polling stations.

They also questioned why the Assembly did not disqualify IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, who resigned twice and was sacked by his party. He joined royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha last year.

The polls were necessitated in the first two segments after former BJP MLAs, including former minister Sudip Roy Barman, resigned and joined the Congress in January this year.

The first of these vacancies was created after the then BJP MLA from Surma in Dhalai district, Das, jumped ship and joined the Trinamool Congress in May last year.

He later left the Mamata Banerjee-led party alleging a secret nexus with the BJP.

Das was disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, necessitating bypolls in his seat while former Assembly speaker RC Debnath of Jubarajnagar in North Tripura district passed away before his term was over.

The gazette notification for bypolls will be issued on May 30. Candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 6. The papers will be scrutinised the next day and the final candidate list will be out on June 9 after the end of withdrawal period. Polling will be held on June 23 and counting on June 26.