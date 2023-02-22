Tripura: Left Front confident of forming govt, asks people to watch out for attempts to incite violence

Opposition Left Front Tuesday said it was confident of forming the next government in Tripura. It also asked people to stay cautious and added that some elements may try to incite violence in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the CPI(M) state headquarters in Agartala, party state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary said rumours were being spread by a section of miscreants that EVM hackers would be brought in, and fake images of flight tickets of political leaders along with fake poll predictions were being shared on social media.

Chaudhury also said people have turned up with fake ID cards at EVM strong rooms in Khowai district, claiming to be authorised agents of the Election Commission, while ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised during midnight in South Tripura recently to intimidate security personnel and volunteers guarding the EVMs.

“These are all steps taken to vitiate the situation and to provoke people. A very crucial phase of the poll process is scheduled to take place on March 2, that is the counting of votes… These elements have become quite active. The ECI and the administration should actively tackle these things and everyone should cooperate with them,” the CPI(M) leader said.

He also appealed to his own party supporters to maintain peace in the run-up to the counting day and said, “We have worked for democracy. Our work ahead will be to defeat all instigations and maintain peace, and take the state forward on its usual path of solidarity and development. This mandate was in favour of that. It has to be consolidated.”

Asked if the Left Front was confident of forming the government on its own, he replied: “The ruling party (BJP) will come down to single digits. We can’t comment on the exact results… Any real exit poll must take people’s spontaneous voting into consideration and we feel the mandate will go against the ruling BJP and in favour of peace, tranquillity, democracy and secularism.”

He said in the 20 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the Left Front would get some seats while “others” would also get seats, but he stopped short of naming any political party.

The appeal comes a day after BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee made a similar plea claiming that his party was keeping a “strict watch” on incidents of post-poll violence.

According to the police, at least 30 persons have been arrested in 22 cases of post-poll violence that left 20 injured and one dead.