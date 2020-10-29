Tripura: Lawyers protest after counsel assaulted for representing inter-faith marriage case

A complaint in the case had been lodged with West Tripura District Magistrate and one of the miscreants was later arrested.

Lawyers in Tripura Thursday staged a protest against the assault on a colleague inside the district and sessions court in Agartala the previous day.

The lawyer had been attacked allegedly for representing an inter-faith marriage case in the court.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday evening, Advocate Arindam Bhattacharya said the incident taking place was a lapse on part of the police and the administration.

“A group of miscreants assaulted a lawyer on the court premises for representing an interfaith couple. The entire premises were surrounded by the men, and lawyers were abused. These people were in a very aggressive mood and were ready to do anything,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

Accusing the police and the administration of ‘inaction for hours’, Bhattacharya said lawyers who tried to interfere were threatened with dire consequences by the men.

A complaint in the case had been lodged with West Tripura District Magistrate and one of the miscreants was later arrested.

As per reports, a Hindu woman married a Muslim man at Ranir Bazaar area of West Tripura district recently. Her groom was arrested on the basis of a missing complaint filed by the woman’s father. However, the youth was later released on bail after his wife testified before the court that she married him out of her own volition.

The Tripura Bar Association and Tripura High Court Bar Association have protest over the assault on the lawyer. They said High Court judge Subhashish Talapatra was informed about the incident and he expressed concern over it.

The lawyers have said they will seek redressal from higher authorities and will place memoranda for suitable action soon.

The police have said investigation into the issue is on.

