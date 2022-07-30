Tripura launches premium tea brand, says proposal to sell tea at 22 airports on table

Updated: July 30, 2022 3:53:30 pm
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the premium version of Tripura’s own tea brand, Tripureshwari, and said his government was actively considering a proposal to sell the tea produced in the state at 22 airports.
The tea industry in the state is over 100 years old. Tea is produced across 12,990 hectares in eight districts and processed at 22 factories. Over 14,000 workers and 2,800 small tea growers together produce 8 million kg of green tea leaves annually.
Inaugurating the Tripureshwari premium tea brand, Saha said while the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) took a unique step by distributing Tripureshwari tea through the public distribution system (PDS) for the past two years, the new premium version would be available over the counter.
“The tea industry here was earlier a sick industry. The sector has now grown into a vibrant economy, putting Tripura tea at the fifth position in the country”, Saha said.
Tea produced in the state was branded as Tripureshwari tea after the popular Hindu deity Tripureshwari or Tripurasundari Devi during the tenure of Saha’s predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb.
The Chief Minister said his government is cooperating with tea growers in different ways including granting land entitlement to them, ensuring conducive environment and assistance to small-time tea growers.
The government also has plans to set up an auction centre, export tea to Bangladesh, create jobs in the sector, provide marketing support to tea growers, subsidise tea production etc, he said.
Citing the recent inauguration of gas-based tea processing at the Durgabari tea estate, where gas would replace coal to reduce the carbon footprint, Saha said his government was also working on modernising tea gardens and processing factories.
TTDC chairperson Santosh Saha said Rare Planet, a trading concern run by businessmen, had proposed to procure tea produced in the state and sell it at 22 airports in the country.
“We have received such a proposal. We are actively considering it. It is a good idea to display and promote our tea in airports across the country,” the chief minister said.
Rare Planet executive Ranveer Saha said the company was already selling handicrafts and tea from across the country at different airports. Stating that organic tea produced at Darjeeling was mostly exported, he said his company was looking for good-quality organic tea and that Tripura tea had met the standards.
Santosh said it was the BJP-led government that started branding Tripura tea and modernised the tea processing industry.
The state annually produces 9-10 lakh kg of tea made across 54 estates, including three run by the TTDC and 12 by cooperative societies. Tripura contributes 10 per cent to the total tea production in the country.
