Tripura kickboxer Tracy Darlong sets sights on Olympic gold for India

Tracy Darlong was accorded a special welcome at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport Tracy Darlong was accorded a special welcome at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport

After clinching gold at the Indo-Lanka International Savate Cup Championship at Chandigarh, 20-year-old Tracy Darlong of Tripura has set her sight on the biggest stage and wants to win gold at the Olympic Games for India. Tracy was accorded a special welcome at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport, Agartala, upon her triumphant return on Thursday. She was also felicitated by Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia at an event of Darlong Students Union on Saturday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tracy said that she is not affected by stardom or praises but wants to play for India in the Olympics and win a gold medal there.

“I have been playing different games and sports since I was a child. There are many children who play games in the village. I am just another player like them”, Tracy said. However, Tracy said that she wants government support and encouragement for every player.

Tracy’s coach cum mentor, Pinaki Chakraborty, has earlier trained Nistha Chakraborty, who won a gold medal at Asian Kick Boxing Championship held in Russia this year.

In last four years under his tutelage, Tracy has won gold at the WAKO India Junior National Kickboxing Championship (Pune), 15th National Muay Thai Championship in 2014, WAKO India Senior National Kickboxing Championship and the National Amateur Muay Thai Championship in 2016 and the second National Savate Championship held in Chandigarh in August this year. She also won silver at the India Independence Cup International Karate Championship which was held a couple of years ago.

Pinaki Chakraborty is hopeful of success from his two protégé – Nistha Chakraborty and Tracy Darlong in the 2024 Olympics. Savate and kickboxing are not included in the list of sports for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So, both athletes are working hard to catch the bus for the next.

With a tight training schedule under her coach, Tracy is now preparing for her next Muaythai championship tournament.(Source: Express Photo) With a tight training schedule under her coach, Tracy is now preparing for her next Muaythai championship tournament.(Source: Express Photo)

With a tight training schedule under her coach, Tracy is now preparing for her next Muaythai championship tournament. She has been selected for the National Muaythai Championship scheduled to be held in Bangalore in October this year.

Selectors have also chosen her for the South Asian Games which would be held in Pune in 2019.

“I am preparing myself for my goal, which is to win a gold medal for India in the next Olympics. I want to play for my country”, Tracy said.

Her mother Biakveli, who came to her felicitation ceremony today, said she has sold all her jewels to fund her daughter’s trip to Chandigarh.

Biakveli had to pawn her ancestral jewels to send her daughter to Chandigarh for the national tournament in August this year. Tracy clinched gold there and was selected for the international tournament in September. The family had no money to spare for the trip and Biakveli sold her jewellery instead of paying back the mortgage.

However, undeterred by the loss, she says she is ready to give everything to see her daughter proud and successful.

“I shall give everything I have to see my daughter fulfill her dreams and be proud”, Biakveli said.

Meanwhile, minister for tribal welfare Mevar Kumar Jamatia met Tracy Darlong and said his government would do everything within its capacity to support young sportspersons like her.

“It is very commendable that Tracy has proven her merit, coming from a humble family. We shall provide all the support she needs “, Mevar said.

However, Tripura is waiting to undergo by-elections on September 30 in different seats of three-tier panchayats, which were rendered vacant since the BJP-IPFT government took over in March. Tribal welfare minister Jamatia said he can’t announce any benefits right away for Tracy due to election code of conduct but assured that he would soon come up with announcements.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd