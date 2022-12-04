5 injured by hammer-wielding ‘mentally unstable’ man in Tripura’s Khowai

Five people received grievous injuries after a person attacked them with a hammer at Champahower village in Khowai district of Tripura Saturday evening.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Khowai district police superintendent Rati Ranjan Debnath said a local youth, Bhupendra Debbarma, attacked people at the local market.

The injured have been identified as Janeel Debbarma, 27; Mangal Debbarma, 61; Pankaj Debbarma, 42; Pandit Debbarma, 52; and Rathindra Debbarma, 25. The first three were admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

The official said the attacker, who was known to be mentally unstable, was nabbed by the police in a nearby forest in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bhupendra was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and was produced in a local court Sunday.

Earlier on March 11, a 40-year-old woman in Khowai district was held for allegedly beheading her husband and hanging the severed head inside their residence. She had allegedly attacked her husband in his sleep with a ‘takkal’ (traditional machete-like weapon in Tripura) and beheaded him.

In yet another bizarre incident in November last year, a 40-year-old man, with no previous history of mental illness, killed five people –including his two minor daughters, passers-by, and a police official – with an iron rod during an uncontrolled fit of anger at Ramchandraghat in Khowai district.