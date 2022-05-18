Tripura journalist held for ‘public nuisance’ granted bail, cop who arrested him suspended

A local court Wednesday granted bail to a Tripura-based journalist who was arrested late Tuesday evening after he reportedly went to talk to people waiting at a queue at petrol pumps to fill their vehicles.

A team of police personnel led by officer in-charge of the Collegetilla outpost Arindam Roy arrested Nitai De, 30, who’s associated with a local newspaper and a Guwahati-based news website.

De later filed a complaint at the East Agartala police station alleging he was heckled by the police personnel who arrested him and said he was assaulted in custody, forced to drink alcohol to prove he was intoxicated in a medical test conducted later and threatened to be killed inside a police van if he resisted the attempts of the police.

According to advocate Arindam Bhattacharjee, who moved the case at the court on behalf of the journalist along with advocates Purushottam Roy Barman, Raghunath Mukherjee and Pranab Sarkar, the journalist was arrested under Section 90 of the Tripura Police Act, which means he allegedly created nuisance in public under the influence of alcohol.

“This is a classic example of the police raj. Journalists aren’t safe from police atrocities. The police get upset with mediapersons when they go to cover people waiting in queues at petrol pumps. This journalist was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) and taken to the court on the pretext that he was intoxicated. It was a bailable section and it’s the mandate of the law that anyone arrested under bailable sections needs to be offered bail at the police station itself. Not offering him bail and keeping him behind the bars is an offense in itself,” the counsel told indianexpress.com.

Bhattacharjee said Judicial Magistrate (first class) A Chowdhury took suo moto cognizance of the case based on the police forwarding where they admitted it to be a case registered under a bailable section.

The court also granted him bail on a personal bond, recorded his statement and asked the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within the next three days. The court will decide the next course of action after the report is submitted.

Meanwhile, a large group of journalists gathered in front of the Tripura Police headquarters, alleged errant treatment meted out to the journo and sought action on the police official who arrested the journalist.

Deputy Inspector General (Southern Range) RGK Rao later assured the protesting journalists that the concerned official would be suspended.

In the evening, the police issued a suspension order in which West Tripura Superintendent of Police Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy said Inspector Arindam Roy has been suspended with immediate effect from May 18 afternoon and that a departmental proceeding is contemplated against him for his “gross misconduct” in duty in dealing with arrested accused person and “lapses in following legal procedures”.

The order also said that the suspended official failed in proper handling of sensitive matter besides not following orders of the superior authority while he was posted as the officer in-charge of the Collegetilla Town Outpost.

During the period of suspension, the official would be posted at the Arundhatinagar Police lines and he will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of appropriate authorities.

Agartala Press Club secretary Pranab Sarkar later said Inspector Arindam Roy, who allegedly heckled journalist Nitai De in the incident last night, was suspended.

Tripura has a history of assault on 39 journalists in different parts of the state in the last two years apart from the death of two other reporters in 2017.