Tripura: A week after attack on journalist, police arrest three people

Subhankar Majumder, 30, a television journalist engaged with Live 24 – a local channel, was attacked by a few miscreants near his home at Indranagar. (Express photo) Subhankar Majumder, 30, a television journalist engaged with Live 24 – a local channel, was attacked by a few miscreants near his home at Indranagar. (Express photo)

Three people were arrested on Wednesday from West Tripura district for attacking a local journalist last week, police officials said. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Ajit Pratap Singh said the three people — Prasenjit Saha, Tanmoy Deb and Narayan Debnath — were arrested from their residences at Indranagar under New Capital Complex police station.

“Subhankar Majumder, 30, a television journalist engaged with Live 24 – a local channel, was attacked by a few miscreants near his home at Indranagar area last Wednesday following an altercation,” Singh said. Majumder sustained severe head injuries. Upon hearing the commotion, Subhankar’s mother Khelan Majumder rushed to his rescue and also sustained injuries.

Both of them were then rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital from where they were referred to the Trauma Care Centre at Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital. An FIR was registered the same day.

Recounting the attack, Majumder said, “I was returning from office for lunch on September 12 and found that an auto-rickshaw driver was urinating in front of my residence at Indranagar. Upon objecting, he, along with two of his associates, attacked me and hit me on my head with a metal rod.” Subhankar said despite identifying himself as a journalist, the miscreants continued assaulting him. “The blow could have killed me,” he said.

Condemning the attack, Live 24 bureau chief Subhash Das demanded a proper inquiry into the issue. “Subhankar is a very serious journalist. He identified himself as a journalist and yet they attacked him for no mistake of his. Everybody involved in the incident should be punished,” Das said.

Earlier on June 30, Narayan Dhar, a journalist engaged with Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M)’s mouthpiece in Tripura, was assaulted at Mohanpur in West Tripura. His identity card was snatched and miscreants allegedly issued threats. One more case of an attack on a journalist was registered at Dharmanagar in North Tripura in June.

Last September, Santanu Bhowmik, a television journalist, was hacked to death while covering political protests at Mandai. On November 21 last year, Sudip Dutta Bhowmik, a senior crime reporter, was shot inside a battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar in West Tripura. CBI is investigating both the murder cases.

