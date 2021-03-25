Tripura journalist allegedly assaulted in northern district, accused of molestation

So far, no one has been arrested in the case, said the police.

A journalist was allegedly attacked by unidentified men at a village in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district on Wednesday. Following the incident, the journalist, identified as Bikash Das, has been accused of molestation.

Das works with ‘Syandan Patrika’, a local vernacular daily, as correspondent for Kanchanpur sub-division. A case was lodged with the Kanchanpur police station by Das’s family under IPC Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 324 (hurting one with dangerous weapons and common intention of several people.

So far, no one has been arrested in the case, said the police. “We are investigating the matter. Nobody has been arrested till now,” Kanchanpur sub-divisional police officer Pranab Debnath said.

According to the complaint lodged by Digen Das, brother of the injured scribe, some persons attacked him with sharp weapons at the village. He received grievous injuries on his head and was taken to a local hospital in Kanchanpur after which he was shifted to another hospital at Dharmanagar in the district.

Condemning the incident, the Tripura Working Journalists Association and Assembly of Journalists have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police Subrata Chakraborty, said Bikash Das is also a ‘contractor’ by profession. The AIG said the journalist had actually gone to the spot to inspect the ongoing construction of a pump house for the Department of Water Source (DWS) worth Rs 21 lakhs.

According to the police, Das is said to have charged the family of a villager of stealing bricks. “He had gone to the villager’s house and was involved in an altercation with his wife, who has also lodged a complaint of molestation against him,” the police statement reads.

Apart from two journalists killed in 2017, seventeen journalists were allegedly assaulted last year in Tripura. Three of them were wounded while covering a political clash between ruling BJP and opposition CPIM at Khayerpur in West Tripura in December last year.