Tripura: Jawan shoots two colleagues dead, surrenders before police

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan shot dead two of his senior colleagues at a camp of the counter-insurgency force in Konaban area of the state’s Sepahijala district Saturday morning. Preliminary probe suggested that the jawan may have committed the act out of frustration as he was learnt to have been denied leave from duty, the police said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of Tripura Police said the accused jawan, who had joined the service in 2002, surrendered at the local police station after killing his colleagues. “The incident happened at a camp of the 5th TSR Battalion at Konaban area under Madhupur police station around 9.30 am. Rifleman Sukanta Das (38) killed Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naik Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia while they were on duty at the camp,” the official said.

The police said Das had put in a leave application to visit his ailing parents. His wife is a constable with the Tripura Police.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted, “My homage to our brave personnel of Tripura State Rifles, Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia & Nb Subedar Kiran Jamatia who died while on duty today. My condolences to bereaved family.”

“#Tripura govt has decided to give Rs 5 lakh each to bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the die-in-harness scheme,” he said in another tweet.

#Tripura govt has decided to give ₹ 5 Lakh each to bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the Die-in-harness scheme. 2/2 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 4, 2021

A case was registered, charging the assailant rifleman with murder, voluntarily causing injury and under the Arms Act. He is likely to be produced before a local court Sunday after preliminary interrogation.

On August 4 this year, a BSF jawan in Tripura killed himself using his service rifle, while in April 2019, a BSF constable of 166 Battalion posted in North Tripura opened fire at his colleagues and later killed himself using his service rifle. In May 2018, a TSR jawan committed suicide after murdering his wife and two children at Subhashnagar, West Tripura.