Tripura: IWAI survey land prospects in sonamura village for indo-bangla waterways connectivity jetty

A delegation from the Inland Waterways Authority of India(IWAI) Wednesday conducted a recce at Sonamura sub-division of Sipahijala district to set up jetty for an upcoming inland waterways project with Bangladesh.

A statement from the Department of Cultural Affairs said, the IWAI team led by Joint Director Rabindra Kumar Singh visited Srimantapur Land Custom Station(LCS) and parts of River Gomati which flows through the area before crossing Indo-Bangla border and merges with River Meghna in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sonamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saju Vaheed Ahmed said that the delegates surveyed three plots of land near LCS to build a boat jetty and a warehouse. A terminal building would also be built for customs check of imported goods.

“They have visited parts of River Gomati where it crosses the international border into Bangladesh. They have plans to build a boat jetty and a warehouse. We have shown them three different plots at Srimantapur and Durgapur in the vicinity. Now it is their call”, the SDM said.

Earlier in September, a secretary from Ministry of Shipping visited Tripura to start initial dialogue for the Indo-Bangla inland waterway communication project. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on December 18 seeking expedition of the project following which IWAI team’s visit was assured.

A senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed that River Gomati would be dredged shortly to make way for small ships and boats till Sonamura from Ashuganj river port of Bangladesh, which is only 60 Km away. Dredging on Bangladesh side has been put on hold due to ongoing Parliament election process.