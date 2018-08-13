Tripura IT Minister Sudip Roy Barman visits China, focus on developing trade ties

Tripura IT Minister Sudip Roy Barman after reaching China was warmly welcomed. (Source: Twitter/ SudipRoyBarman1) Tripura IT Minister Sudip Roy Barman after reaching China was warmly welcomed. (Source: Twitter/ SudipRoyBarman1)

Tripura Information Technology (IT) minister Sudip Roy Barman is visiting China as a member of an Indian delegation to develop trade-related ties between the two countries along with understanding and overseeing various technologies being used in the IT sector by the country.

Upon Reaching China, Barman who was accorded a warm welcome said that his visit to the country was focused on deepening commercial & trade-related ties. “Received a warm welcome on my arrival in China. My visit to China is primarily focused on deepening commercial & trade-related ties among both the countries as well as to get a brief overview of the processes and technology used in the IT industry of China,” Barman said.

The delegation started their visit at a waste management plant at Guangzhou province. The plant generates power from waste, thus contributing to productive waste management, an aide of the IT minister informed.

During his visit to China, the IT minister will visit several industrial centers, major cities and technological hubs. Barman, during his trip was joined by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and several other delegates from North East.

