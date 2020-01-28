Tripura issues coronavirus alert, screening starts at posts along Bangladesh border

The coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China. (Photo: AP) The coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China. (Photo: AP)

Even as three Indians have been kept under observation in Delhi over a novel coronavirus scare, Tripura Tuesday issued a high alert across the state, especially in areas adjoining the Indo-Bangladesh border, to check if any patient carrying the virus is entering the country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Health Secretary Dr. Debashish Bose said the state health authorities have received an advisory from the Centre on Tuesday about the standard procedure prescribed to combat the infection.

“We have received an advisory from the ministry of health today. We are taking up necessary measures to screen people coming inside the Indian Territory from Bangladesh through the Land Custom Stations (LCS) and Akhaura International Check Post (ICP),” Bose said.

Asked if a screening mechanism would be set up at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala and at railway stations, the official said the state didn’t have enough workforce to manage a procedure on such a large scale. However, he said, all Land Custom Stations and check posts would be screened.

Later in the day, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr. Radha Debbarma told indianexpress.com that a medical team had been dispatched to Akhaura ICP, where they are checking every person entering India.

“So far, we haven’t received any report. But we want to make sure that each case is screened. We also want to create awaress about the disease and about precautionary measures. So, we are issuing advertisements and using other public awareness techniques,” Dr Debbarma said.

The state health department has asked Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) to prepare its isolation ward for handling any patient who might be ingected with the coronavirus.

“If any patient is identified, we are ready to shift them to the ward. Experts from the microbiology department would collect samples through swabs and further action would be followed, as prescribed,” the official said.

The Centre has issued a nationwide alert on coronavirus and has set up a 24×7 helpline.

