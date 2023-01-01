Tripura ruling alliance partner IPFT supremo NC Debbarma passes away, condolences pour in

Tripura Revenue Minister and ruling alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) supremo Narendra Chandra Debbarma passed away at the age of 84 in Agartala Sunday.

Taking to social media, his grandson Dhiraj Debbarma wrote: “We have lost him. With profound grief, I have to share that our loving grandfather Shri NC Debbarma, State Revenue Minister & for Forest has left us all & breathed his last at 2:47 pm today.”

NC Debbarma suffered from a brain stroke on December 30 and was under treatment at the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

He suffered from blood clots in the brain and underwent surgery, following which he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the GBP Hospital and was later put on ventilation support.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who visited the hospital to take stock of NC Debbarma’s health condition Saturday, took to social media and offered his condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior member in the state cabinet Shri N.C. Debbarma today. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!” Saha wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb condoled his death and tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Narendra Chandra Devavarma, member of the state cabinet and veteran politician, senior leader of our government partner IPFT. I pray to God for his departed soul. Peace.”

Advertisement

Condolences have poured in from different quarters including the National Federation for New States (NFNS), an organisation supporting demands for smaller states in different parts of the country.

NFNS president and Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh president Munish Tamang wrote on social media, “Devastated to hear about the demise of Sh. NC Debbarma, President of @IPFT1 & Cabinet Minister of Tripura Government. An able and passionate leader, he was an integral part of #NFNS through which he expressed solidarity with various movements including the one for #Gorkhaland.”

The octogenarian NC Debbarma had a series of physical ailments and was seen struggling to read out his oath of office with a moderately sized magnifying glass after the new cabinet was formed under Dr Manik Saha, replacing his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb, last year.

Advertisement

He met with a couple of accidents last year, suffered from concussions, was hospitalised, and virtually stayed away from active politics for several months, till an organizational rejig in his party that sought to relegate him to the position of an advisor from the party chief forced him to come back in action and take hold of the reins of IPFT again.

NC Debbarma was directly or indirectly involved with several tribal regional parties in the state for the last several decades including the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), Tripura Hill People’s Party, Tripura Tribal National Council, and the IPFT, which was first floated in the late 1990s and after a brief lull was revived in 2009.

His death comes just two months before the 2023 assembly elections.