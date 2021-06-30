Tripura: IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma resigns; Speaker and CM to meet him today

Tripura MLA Brishaketu Debbarma resigned on Tuesday citing personal reasons. Debbarma, who is part of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), represented the Simna Assembly constituency in West Tripura district.

The lawyer-turned-legislator has tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das.

“Due to some personal reason, I am tendering my resignation as MLA from the said Assembly constituency; in this regard, I would like to request you kindly to consider this as my resignation letter,” Debbarma wrote in a letter to the Speaker. He did not specify a reason for his decision.

Speaker Das confirmed he had received the letter. He said a meeting would be held with Brishaketu Debbarma on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and IPFT president N C Debbarma are expected to attend the meeting as well.

When contacted, IPFT Assistant General Secretary Mangal Debbarma declined to comment on the issue.

Several supporters of the IPFT have recently jumped ship to the TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya, which swept the Tripura tribal council polls in April.

The IPFT and BJP jointly contested the Tripura Assembly elections in 2018. The alliance parties formed the government after winning 44 seats in the 60-member House. IPFT won eight seats, while the BJP won 36.