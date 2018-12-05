IPFT calls off strike after talks with Chief Minister Biplab Deb

The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP, on Wednesday called off a dawn-to-dusk strike in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas after holding talks with Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma said a delegation of leaders presented their demands to the Chief Minister on Tuesday evening at the state secretariat.

The party had called for a strike on November 30 demanding for ‘Tipraland’, a proposed separate state for tribals of the state, scrapping the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, and bye-elections in all vacant seats of the ADC villages.

“A high-level meeting was held late last evening at the state secretariat between IPFT president N C Debbrama, Youth IPFT general secretary Shukla Charan Noatia and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Barman and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath,” Debbarma said, speaking to reporters.

Debbarma said the Chief Minister has assured IPFT that it will take steps to conduct bye-elections to the TTAADC village committees shortly.

Since the BJP-IPFT government assumed office on March 9 this year, 1,500 seats in different village committees have been vacant after elected representatives resigned en masse.