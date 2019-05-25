Tripura: In suspected case of suicide, BSF official found dead inside bus

A Border Security Force (BSF) official was found dead inside a bus at Pancharatan area of Dhalai district, 150 Km from here, district Superintendent of Police Sudipta Das said on Saturday. Police, however, suspect the official committed suicide using his service rifle.

Ashwini Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of 86 Battalion, BSF, was posted at Pancharatan area. Police, however, suspect it to be a case of suicide.

“His body was found inside a bus at Pancharatan area on Friday night. Preliminary investigation suggests he had shot himself with his service rifle. We are investigating further to ascertain the reason behind the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” the SP informed.

Following the incident which occurred around 8 pm at night, the deceased was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashwini had arrived in Tripura on May 23 with the remaining Central Paramilitary Force personnel deployed for the counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha election.

In April, a BSF constable of 166 Battalion, posted in North Tripura, opened fire at his colleagues and later killed himself using his service rifle.

Last year in May, a BSF jawan had killed three of his colleagues in Unakoti district before killing himself. A Tripura State Rifles jawan had also committed suicide after murdering his wife and two children at Subhashnagar in West Tripura.