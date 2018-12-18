Tripura imposes curbs on creating new govt jobs

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has imposed a set of restrictions on creating new government jobs in the state. It has also advised abolition of vacant posts that are no longer required and in case new ones are being created.

A Finance Department memo on the creation of posts and filling up of vacant posts issued by Chief Secretary LK Gupta on December 17 said that Tripura already has the highest ratio of government employment in the country in proportion to its population. Fresh recruitments should, therefore, be done to fill post rendered vacant post- retirements every year.

“The need for this provision arises due to the fact that salaries and wages constitute the largest item of expenditure and it is absolutely necessary to exercise financial prudence and discipline while committing expenditure under these heads”, the memo reads.

It also said that each department in state government has a number of posts created in the past that are vacant and no longer required. “Hence, whenever a department submits a proposal for post creation, it should be accompanied by a proposal for surrender/abolition of posts with equivalent financial implications”, the memo added.

Restrictions were imposed on filling up of vacant posts saying all departments must ensure that no process of filling up vacant posts is initiated without prior concurrence of the Finance Department. Violation of the newly laid out plans would invite disciplinary action against officers concerned.

“Some departments have a wrong notion that the Finance Department has unlimited funds for salaries and wages and that it is their entitlement to fill up all the vacant posts and create new ones. This is not the case”, the memo said.

The Department of School Education has violated these instructions and was asked to explain their action. Earlier this year, the department announced recruitment in over 14,000 teaching positions to fill up vacancies that were to be created by the retirement of 10,323 school teachers who were terminated by the Supreme Court in 2017.

As per the new rules, the Finance Department would monitor the expenditure on salaries and wages by each department on a monthly basis and impose cuts from a non-salary budget for departments that exceed their approved funds.

Erstwhile Left Front government, in Delegation of Financial Power Rules (DFPRT), 2017, said that creation of new posts, filling up of vacant posts by direct recruitment, engagement of Daily Rated Workers, Multi Purpose Workers, contingent workers and contractual employees would need prior concurrence from the finance department.

The new Finance Department memo has advised “strict compliance” to provisions of the DFPRT-2017 regarding creation and filling up of posts.