Tripura: Husband of ‘moral policing’ victim dies by suicide at his residence

The woman was purportedly shamed by villagers for having an illicit affair with local businessmen in the vicinity. She was also learnt to have been garlanded with shoes and paraded in the village. (Representative image)

Two weeks after a 23-year-old housewife died by suicide in South Tripura district following her allegations of moral policing by villagers, her husband was found dead at his residence. Police suspect a case of suicide and have registered a case of unnatural death.

The recent development comes after at least 11 persons were arrested by police in the alleged moral policing incident following the high court’s suo motu cognisance on the issue.

The woman was purportedly shamed by villagers for having an illicit affair with local businessmen in the vicinity. She was also learnt to have been garlanded with shoes and paraded in the village. A video clip showing her in compromising positions was allegedly shared among local villagers before her death.

Speaking to reporters, South Tripura Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said deceased Anand Tripura was found wriggling on the floor of his house this afternoon and police was called in. He was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in the vicinity. He was later referred to Sabroom district hospital but was declared dead there.

The official said the deceased was learnt to have been suffering from mental trauma and depression since last few days. An official from Sabroom police station informed that Anand is suspected to have committed suicide out of depression. A case of unnatural death was registered and investigation has been initiated.

After his wife’s death, the High Court took suo motu cognizance of the issue and asked the state government to provide details of steps taken before the court.