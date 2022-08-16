Tripura holds trial run of cargo transport using Chittagong, Mongla ports of Bangladesh

August 16, 2022 9:50:07 pm
The Tripura government Tuesday launched the trial run of goods transport using the Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh via Srimantapur Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, 60 km from Agartala.
Cargo would be imported to Tripura via the Kolkata-Mongla-Bibirbazaar-Sonamura route once it is launched full-fledged, said officials. Bilateral trade holds special significance for Tripura, since the state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares an 856-km-long international border with the country.
Union minister for social empowerment and justice Pratima Bhoumik and Tripura Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma welcomed the goods transport at Srimantapur Tuesday afternoon and said the development of Indo-Bangla relations is essential for development of northeast India.
Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for development, Bhoumik said, “The PM has set the next 25 years as Amritkaal. This is the right time for development, this is the time for progress. All of us must work to develop our country as the number one country of the world.”
Subscriber Only Stories
She also said Indo-Bangla relations and ports between the countries have to be developed, adding that the government of India has already allocated funds for developing Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh.
“Development of northeast India, especially development of Tripura, is impossible without developing Bangladesh,” Bhoumik said and urged both countries to work out a formula to expand the scope of exporting more items to Bangladesh through Tripura.
Tripura currently exports 25 listed items to Bangladesh through different ports, where there are separate port restrictions. However, almost all items are allowed to be imported from Bangladesh, resulting in a highly imbalanced trade relation between the two countries.
Union minister Bhoumik today urged Assistant High Commissioners of both countries who joined the event at Sonamura, to ensure that at least 50 items could be exported to Bangladesh through Tripura.
She also urged authorities to expedite revival of an existing Pre-Partition roadway between Srimantapur in Tripura and Bibirbazaar in Bangladesh. The union minister said people of Tripura would join Bangladesh Vijay Diwas in December this year and asked authorities of both the countries to organise the event accordingly.
Currently, Tripura exports goods worth Rs 30 crore to Bangladesh annually but imports materials worth Rs 645 crore. After the floating jetty was launched at Sonamura for the riverine protocol route in July 2020, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed hopes that with new transit routes, the state would be able to cut down on the trade deficit and export goods worth Rs 400 crore and import goods worth Rs 2,000 crore in the next one year.
Deb also predicted Tripura would be able to export goods worth Rs 1,200 crore and import worth Rs 4,200 crore in five years. However, the heightened hopes are yet to be fulfilled as both the nations continue to work out scopes of bilateral trade and commerce.
Tripura Industries minister Santana Chakma, who joined the event Tuesday, said both India and Bangladesh are working together to strengthen economic and trade ties and mutual relations and said Tripura is working to solidify the relations as well as a close neighbour.
On the first day, plastic raw materials worth Rs 9,04,891.75 were imported from Bangladesh. The goods would be further sent to Silchar in Assam, officials said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sylvester Stallone on his love for action films and its heroes: ‘It’s almost as though they’re gods’
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
House of the Dragon early reactions: Viewers say it’s ‘akin to early Thrones’, dragons get a thumbs up
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Indian Army issues RFP for procurement of Quantum Key Distribution technology
Germany: 1 dead, 9 injured after test car veers into traffic
EVECON 22, state conference of woman doctors, to be held in Pune
Has Covid-19 led to an increase in hepatitis cases in children? Here’s what a doctor says
Dalit boy’s death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Huma Qureshi: ‘A few films have not worked and everyone is ready to write everyone’s obituary’
Rotary India members receive message offering data of other members, hacking plaint filed