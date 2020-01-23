Tripura: History of Netaji brushed under carpet by vested interests, says Biplab Deb

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

History of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been brushed under the carpet due to instructions from a section of selfish people of the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said here Thursday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of a life-size statue of Bose at Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya in Gomati district today, Deb said a section of selfish and vested interest group in the country has tried to concoct a perception that the geographical boundaries of India were framed by Mughals and the British colonisers.

“Some vested interest groups have tried to concoct this perception that the idea of India and it’s territory was framed by Mughals who ruled this country for 600 years and the British colonisers who ruled it for 200 years. But mention of Akhanda Bharat is found in the Mahabharata. Emperor Ashoka and Harshavardhana ruled much larger territories than the Mughals or British ever ruled here,” Biplab Deb said.

Criticising the history being taught to students, Biplab said it is unfortunate that they have to study history written by Mughals and the British due to certain ‘intellectuals’. He appealed people to teach students ‘real history’ and bring them up as ‘proud Indians’.

Taking examples from the Ramayana, Deb said India has never attacked any country unless first attacked by some evil force.

Lauding the NDA government’s policy, he said strategic policies of the country are now influencing neighboring countries as well. “The policy of this government (NDA govt) is tension leneka nahin, deneka. Previous governments used to be tensed with Kashmir. They stormed their brains on how UN will react or Pakistan would react. But now article 370 isn’t there anymore. There is no tension with Kashmir. Our government will now reclaim Pak-occupied Kashmir before 2024,” Biplab said.

Meanwhile, in a separate programme here today, the youth brigade of Amra Bangalee, a regional political party, held a rally to celebrate the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said India is being led opposite to the lessons of the legendary freedom fighter.

“Thousands of Bengalees are leading their days in detention camps in Assam. 18 lakh Bengalees were rendered stateless in that state alone,” he said.

Bangalee Chhatra Yuba Samaj state secretary Kalyan Paul said the statesmen of the country are moving in random directions and a conspiracy is being hatched to reduce successors of Bose (Bengalees) into foreigners with a multitude of laws and rules (CAA, NRC).

He said a series of movements would continue in the country till successors of Bose get justice.

