Tripura: Hindu outfit demands ‘UP-style love jihad’ law, blocks national highway

Over 300 members of Hindu Jagaran Manch Friday held protests and blocked the National Highway-8 at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district, 50 km from Agartala. (Express photo)

Demanding a stringent law similar to what Uttar Pradesh has enacted and Madhya Pradesh has placed in its Assembly against “love jihad”, over 300 members of Hindu Jagaran Manch Friday held protests and blocked the National Highway-8 at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district, 50 km from Agartala.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the outfit’s pradesh president Uttam Dey said, “Love Jihad is a threat to our society. Nine odd cases of this sort were registered in different police stations of Tripura, including in Boxanagar, Bishalgarh and Udaipur, during the lockdown alone. However, the accused have not been arrested in any of these cases.”

Dey claimed that the police and administration have failed to curb the menace of forceful religious conversions in the state and only a legislation can provide necessary safeguards.

A duty officer from Tripura Police headquarters later told this publication that no case was registered on charges of “love jihad” in the last 3-4 months in the state. However, he said, a missing case was booked at Bishalgarh Police Station two weeks ago in which a Muslim boy was accused of having abducted a Hindu girl. According to the police, it was found out that the girl was an adult and had flown to to Bangalore with the boy of her own accord.

In another incident, a case was registered at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district in October this year under Sections 366 (A) and 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted, was later recovered from Durlabhnarayan village of the same district; the accused is yet to be arrested.

Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhrubha Nath said the protesters were questioning why the prime accused in the Boxanagar case was not arrested.

“The police have recovered the missing girl. Though the accused is missing, investigation is underway in the matter,” he said.

