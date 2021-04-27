Tripura hikes public transport fares, cite rising fuel prices

Three years after the last hike, Tripura on Tuesday raised public transport fares by 20-25 per cent citing rising fuel prices.

“Transport tariff was increased last in July 2018. Petrol, diesel and CNG prices were increased by 32 per cent and 30 per cent. Prices of different machineries have also gone up in this time. Considering all these aspects, we have taken the decision to hike transport fares,” Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy said.

Apart from increasing transport fares, the minister said, his government will introduce bus services covering smaller routes in hilly areas. Passengers would be charged Rs 1.20 per kilometre for minibuses and Rs 1.45 for small buses, he said.

For ordinary buses, the fare has been increased from 58 to 73 paise for each kilometre; for minibus, the fare has been hiked from 72 to 90 paise for each kilometre.

Express bus service fares have also been hiked by 15 per cent. Simultaneously, night bus services will charge passengers 25 per cent more than the normal fare, Roy added.

“We have not hiked the fare of AC bus”, the minister said.

Fares for contract auto-rickshaws have been increased from Rs. 7.20 to Rs. 8.66 per kilometre for each passenger. For meter autos, the base fare is Rs. 20 for two kilometers and Rs 1 will be charged for every 100 meters. Additionally, there is a Rs 5 waiting charge for every five minutes for meter autos. So far, 7,000 permits have been given for new autorickshaws in the last three years.

“Transport tariff was increased last in July 2018. Petrol, diesel and CNG prices were increased by 32 per cent and 30 per cent. Prices of different machineries have also gone up in this time. Considering all these aspects, we have taken the decision to hike transport fares,” Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy said.

Apart from increasing transport fares, the minister said, his government would introduce bus services covering smaller routes in hilly areas. Passengers would be charged Rs. 1.20 per kilometre for minibuses and Rs. 1.45 for small buses, he said.

Express bus service fares have been hiked by 15 per cent. Simultaneously, night bus services would also begin from 9 PM to 5 AM, where the passengers would be charged 25 per cent additional fare compared to the normal category bus services, Roy added.

Fares for contract auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs. 7.20 to Rs. 8.66 per kilometre for each passenger. For meter autos, the base fare is Rs. 20 for two kilometers and Rs. 1 will be charged for every 100 meters. Additionally, there is a Rs. 5 waiting charge for every five minutes for meter autos.

For ordinary buses, the fare has been increased from 58 to 73 paise for each kilometre; for minibus, the fare has been hiked from 72 to 90 paise for each kilometre.

” We have not hiked fare of AC bus”, the minister informed. So far, 7,000 permits have been given for new autorickshaw in the three years.