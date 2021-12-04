Tripura hikes DA for 1.5 lakh workers in unorganised sector

The Tripura government has declared that it will hike the dearness allowance of 1.5 lakh unorganised workers in 20 government-listed professions. Announcing the decision Friday evening, Minister for Labour Bhagaban Das said it will be implemented with retrospective effect from October 1 this year.

According to the Labour Act, the dearness allowance of workers has to be raised every five years. “As many as 1.5 lakh workers and their families involved in 20 different professions will get the advantage. Workers in both organised and unorganised sectors will benefit from the hike,” Das told reporters in Agartala.

The minister said the government-listed professions for the same include workers in road construction and maintenance, machine workshop, beedi industry, petrol pump, rubber garden, rice mills, stone breaking and crushing shops, private coaching institutes, autorickshaw drivers, safai workers, LAMPS and PACS (cooperatives), public motor vehicles, farming, private security guards, loading and unloading, hotel and restaurants, goldsmiths, etc.

The revised rates are estimated based on Consumer Price Index details procured from Shimla, he said, adding that the government felt the decision would help different organisations and institutions in the unorganised sector.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken the initiative to register workers in the unorganised sector on the e-shram portal launched by the central government. Over five lakh workers have so far been brought under the portal. “Tripura has topped in bringing so many unorganised workers on the portal. Of the total, over 2.5 lakh people are linked with farming. Awareness campaigns are being organised to make workers register their names on the portal,” said Das.

The minister appealed to workers in the unorganised sector to register their names themselves by logging on to http://www.eshram.gov.in following which they would be allotted e-shram cards that can be used in any part of the country.