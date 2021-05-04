Tripura High Court seeks video footage of DM Shailesh Yadav disrupting weddings

Yadav appeared before the committee, last week, and stood by his actions saying that it was his duty to enforce law to avoid the spread of Covid-19. (Twitter: @Profdilipmandal)

The Tripura High Court asked the state government to submit video footage of West district magistrate Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav’s alleged misconduct with guests at a marriage hall on April 26.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay on Monday passed the directions after hearing a petition filed by a priest who was called to solemnise the marriage. The petition sought punitive and departmental action against Yadav and his team members.

Yadav, who was relieved from his charge, came under fire for disrupting two weddings in Agartala as they violated the 10 pm night curfew.

The High Court also sought details of the number of guests and serving staff present at the venue, the time of the incident, and whether any woman police officer accompanied the district magistrate’s team.

Soon after the incident, a two-member committee was formed by the government to probe the matter. Yadav appeared before the committee, last week, and stood by his actions saying that it was his duty to enforce law to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The High Court, however, stayed the inquiry against Yadav and asked him not to make any public statements till further orders.